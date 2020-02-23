DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man is battling to survive at an area hospital after fire crews pulled him from a significant house fire on Saturday.

Battalion Chief Kimani Heath said crews responded to the Tilson Road one-story home that was on fire in the back of the home.

"We sent crews in to extinguish the fire and to conduct a primary search and unfortunately we did find one male victim who was transported to the hospital to life-threatening injuries," Heath said.

Heath said the victim had multiple burns and was unconscious when he was removed from the home. Emergency medical crews took the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

No firefighters were injured as they took down the flames. Authorities haven't named the victim of the fire or said what they believe caused the fire.

Check back for updates as they become available.

