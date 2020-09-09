DeKalb County to get additional license plate cameras

Commissioner Steve Bradshaw has allocated $58,500 of District 4 - 2020 reserve funds to install several Flock Safety cameras throughout the district.

A DeKalb County commissioner has allocated thousands of dollars to install additional license plate cameras, which was announced on Wednesday.

Commissioner Steve Bradshaw has allocated $58,500 of District 4 - 2020 reserve funds to install several Flock Safety cameras throughout the district to assist the DeKalb County Police Department with crime interventions.

“Since taking office, public safety has been a priority for me,” Commissioner Bradshaw said. “This action is just one more step in pursuit of this objective.”

According to a news release, Flock Safety’s automatic license plate readers "securely capture images while the proprietary machine-learning algorithm uses vehicle 'fingerprint' technology to identify the license plate, vehicle make, type and color. It not only captures the license plate seen, but all the objects within the frame. The system leverages solar and battery power, and cellular data communications."

So far this year in DeKalb, they said Flock Safety cameras have resulted in more than 100 vehicle recoveries, including 21 by the Tucker precinct alone.