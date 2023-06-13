35-year-old shot, killed after dispute near DeKalb gas station: police

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A dispute led to a deadly shooting near a DeKalb gas station Tuesday night, according to the police department.
DeKalb Police said officers responded to the 5000 block of Stone Mill Way at 8:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot. When the officers arrived, the police department said they found a 35-year-old who had been shot multiple times.
The man was taken to a hospital critically hurt, where he died due to his injuries, DeKalb Police said.
11Alive had a crew at the scene, where we saw crime scene tape and several police cars at the Citgo gas station along Stone Mill Way.
Investigators believe the victim was in a dispute before the shooting took place. Detectives are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
