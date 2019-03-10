DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were shot Thursday afternoon at a gas station.

DeKalb County Police say they arrived at around 3:30 p.m. to a Texaco station off Snapfinger Woods Drive.

One of the victims told police that a vehicle approached them as they stood outside the plaza and began shooting.

Police believe the victims were targeted and this was not random. No suspects are in custody.

All three victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Return to 11Alive.com for updates on this developing story.

MORE HEADLINES:

Recent high school grad killed in her sleep by stray bullet morning of job interview

Scooter rider left with 'serious injuries' after getting hit by car in Midtown

A 4-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet while inside her bedroom.

Teacher bitten by K-9 as deputy drops child off at school