5 detained after SUV wanted in string of hit-and-runs nabbed in Cobb County

The stolen silver Hyundai Sante Fe passed license plate readers in the area of Northwest Parkway and Franklin Gateway just after 6 a.m.

MARIETTA, Ga. — DeKalb Police warned residents over the weekend of an SUV involved in multiple hit-and-runs in the area -- one of which was deadly and another injuring a child.

On Monday morning, officers from the Marietta Police Department, with the help of technology, located the vehicle and detained five people wanted in connection with the crimes.

The stolen silver Hyundai Sante Fe passed license plate readers in the area of Northwest Parkway and Franklin Gateway just after 6 a.m.

Officers began searching the area and at 6:24 a.m., Marietta police officer C. Rivera located it on Interstate 75 southbound near Windy Hill Road.

All five of the occupants were detained without incident.

"DeKalb County Police have been notified and will be taking over the investigation," the Marietta Police Department said on social media. "While there is a lot of work left to do, we could not be more proud of our officers and the technology our city has invested in to help ensure everyone’s safety."

DeKalb authorities said that the first accident happened Sunday at around 10:45 a.m. at Wade Walker Park. The suspect then took the victim's 2011 Sante Fe, and left him to die.

Police said that the suspect, described only as a black male, struck again around 2:15 p.m. Police said a vehicle matching the same description as the one taken earlier hit a family of six who was riding their bicycles at North DeKalb Mall. The accident severely injured a four-year-old child.

Further investigation then revealed that the same vehicle had been involved in another incident in another jurisdiction around noon - though it's unclear what that particular incident was.