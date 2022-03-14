DeKalb Police looking for driver after hit-and-run

Here are the details.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are looking to identify a man and a Jeep they believe is involved in a hit-and-run Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said the man was first involved in a minor accident at a business near Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur.

Police said later around 4:15 p.m., the man backed into another car; no injuries were reported and the damage was minor.

When police came into the business after the last crash, around 5:30 p.m. they spotted the man responsible for the hit-and-runs.

DeKalb Police said the man refused to surrender and an officer's hand was injured somehow.