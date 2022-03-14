DeKalb Police looking for driver after hit-and-run

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are looking to identify a man and a Jeep they believe is involved in a hit-and-run Sunday afternoon.
Authorities said the man was first involved in a minor accident at a business near Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur.
Police said later around 4:15 p.m., the man backed into another car; no injuries were reported and the damage was minor.
When police came into the business after the last crash, around 5:30 p.m. they spotted the man responsible for the hit-and-runs.
DeKalb Police said the man refused to surrender and an officer's hand was injured somehow.
If anyone has seen the man pictured below, call DeKalb Police or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.