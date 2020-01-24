DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Dekalb County's fight against human trafficking took center stage Thursday night.

District Attorney Sherry Boston said she's taking the hardest approach in the state against the people paying for sex.

"We did a Super Bowl (operation) this past January," Boston said. "And we recently indicted 21 people who were seeking sex with a 14-year-old."

Thursday night, Boston hosted a town hall on sex trafficking at the Porter Sanford Performing Arts and Community Center.

"We want to make sure that we are educating our community to prevent and intervene on sex trafficking situations," she said.

The program featured keynote speakers, panelists from community organizations and talks from survivors.

"My father was my trafficker. So, when I was about 28-years-old, I reached out to an organization where I'm from, they swooped in and got me out of the state," said Kayti, who works with the group Street Grace.

Kayti spoke to the group Thursday night about how she now works to help women and men escape from a life of trafficking.

"Making that first phone call is probably the hardest thing ever," she said. "Because you don't know who is on the other line. You don't know who is coming to pick you up. Or where they are going to take you."

