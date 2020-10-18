Already inside: Man shot several times entering his own home, police say

A DeKalb County man is in critical condition after an overnight shooting now believed to be a violent robbery.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for an unknown number of suspects after a man was shot multiple times entering his own home.

DeKalb County Police said that they were called to Wanda Way to reports of the incident which they later dubbed a robbery. Police said the victim, in his 30s, found multiple unknown people inside when he arrived early Sunday morning.

The victim was then shot multiple times and has since been taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said, however, that they expect him to survive his injuries.

Police don't know exactly how many people were involved and they haven't suggested any specific details regarding any possible suspects or what may have been taken.