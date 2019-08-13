DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Officers responded to a man that walked into a Waffle House in Dekalb County with gunshot wounds overnight.

According to DeKalb County police, they were called to the location on Columbia Drive late Monday evening. DeKalb County police spokesperson Jacques Spencer said the man was shot at an unknown location and not the Waffle House.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Fred Cox said he was sitting at the MARTA stop when he heard the gunshots ring out. He remembers hearing one shot, then 10 more seconds later.

"I thought, at first, someone was shooting firecrackers, but after that it sounded like bullets, like a gun going off," he said.

Cox said it is regular to hear gunfire going off in the area, and everyone has to be careful with who they come across.

"You just gotta pray every day you going home and every day you leaving home," he said.

Spencer said there are no suspects in custody at this time and the identity of the victim has yet to be released.

