DeKalb middle school assistant principal arrested, charged with sex crimes, records show

No students were involved in the allegations, the school district said.

LITHONIA, Ga. — The assistant principal of a DeKalb County middle school was arrested and charged with sex crimes after the school district said they received reports from the school's staff alleging the behavior, records indicate.

Samuel Wilder, the assistant principal at Lithonia Middle School, was booked into the DeKalb County Jail for the charges of aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy and simple battery -- all felonies, according to jail records. He was later released.

When allegations of inappropriate actions surfaced, DeKalb County School Police detectives launched an investigation about the claims. According to jail records, Wilder was arrested on Thursday.

DeKalb County School District released a statement to 11Alive Friday saying no students were involved in the allegations. He was placed on paid administrative leave as officials launched an investigation.

Read the full statement below:

The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) takes staff allegations very seriously and prioritizes the safety and well-being of our students and staff above all else. After receiving reports of possible inappropriate actions on the part of Mr. Samuel Wilder, an assistant principal at Lithonia Middle School, detectives from the DCSD Police Department promptly launched an investigation.

Due to the seriousness of the allegations, the District followed appropriate protocols and procedures and placed Mr. Wilder on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which has uncovered evidence that has led to his arrest.