One man critical after officer-involved shooting at DeKalb convenience store

DeKalb Police confirmed the incident happened early Sunday morning.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police confirmed early Sunday morning that one man was in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting at a convenience store on North Decatur Rd.

It happened shortly before 6:30 a.m., police said. It occurred at a QuikTrip gas station on the 3800 block of North Decatur Rd.

The department said a DeKalb Police officer "was involved in a shooting incident" at the QT convenience store.

One man was injured and transported to a local hospital, police said, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

According to the department, there were no other injuries.

DeKalb Police said the incident is now being turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, as is protocol with officer-involved shootings. In a tweet, the department said there was still a heavy police presence in the area and asked the public to avoid traveling around there.

Further details were not immediately available. This is a developing story.