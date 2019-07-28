DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police have arrested a 54-year-old man suspected in the shooting death of his stepson late Friday afternoon.

Police said Demeriex Bowman shot and killed 25-year-old Frederick White inside his own home in the 4200 block of Rue Antoinette Road in Stone Mountain at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

RELATED | He died in his own home. DeKalb police say his step-father is the prime suspect

According to police, Bowman has been charged with murder. He remains in the DeKalb County Jail.

MORE HEADLINES |

Bystander shot after fight leads to gun battle near busy Five Points MARTA station

He said he was walking home in Piedmont Park. That's when he was choked and stabbed.

Police: Woman stabs 3-year-old daughter multiple times in groin, buttocks