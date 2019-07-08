DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are now naming the victims - and the person believed responsible - in a suspected murder-suicide that left four dead in DeKalb County, Tuesday.

Police said that 62-year-old Howard Jackson allegedly shot 33-year-old Whitney Nolbert, 28-year-old Lanisha Mitchell and 40-year-old Daniel Price before leaving the scene and eventually turning the gun on himself.

The tragedy unfolded Tuesday night around 9:15 p.m. at a home off of Isle Royal Court just outside the Redan neighborhood of DeKalb County.

Police arrived to find the victims dead in the carport and the driveway. Maj. Jerry Lewis said a witness met with officers and said he saw the suspect leaving and that he knew who that person was. Police went after him but said they found him dead of an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound about two miles away.

Police said the victims and suspect knew each other and that they believe this shooting followed some sort of argument. However, they haven't said how they are connected.

"This was not a random incident," Lewis said.

The shooting happened during the same night as a "National Night Out" event where police and the community come together. Officers were already out in many communities when they got the call.

"We work hard to keep the community safe," Lewis said. "It's unfortunate with an incident like this that kind of puts a damper on everything. But, I pray for the families - that they have peace."

Photos: Apparent triple murder-suicide near Stone Mountain

