DeKalb Police say officer shot man, killing him, after he 'produced a firearm' as officer gave him ride to gas station

It happened early Saturday morning.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department said an officer shot a man early Saturday, killing him, after he "produced a firearm" as the officer gave him a ride to a gas station.

The department did not provide immediate details on what transpired exactly when the man was shot.

"After pulling into the gas station located at 2701 Candler Rd., the man produced a firearm," a DeKalb County Police tweet said. "Officers then discharged their firearm, fatally wounding the man."

The department said the moments leading into the shooting are "under investigation" by the GBI.

The department said the incident began around 8 a.m., with an officer responding to a call of a "suspicious man walking on I-20."

"When the officer arrived on the scene, the officer approached him and offered a ride to the nearest gas station, safe out of harms way," a department tweet said.

