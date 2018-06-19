DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are on the hunt for a wanted and armed suspect.

According to DeKalb County Police, officers got a call about an armed man at an apartment complex off Treehills Parkway.

When they got there, officers encountered the armed man, who ran away from police into the nearby area. That prompted the department to call for SWAT officers, who cordoned off the complex as they canvassed the area for any sign of him.

Right now, police say that armed man, identified as 21-year-old Jonathon Buckley, is still on the run and wanted for an armed commercial robbery that happened earlier this month, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

Right now, SWAT officers have been cleared from the complex, but DeKalb Police officers are still on scene. Police are asking for folks inside the complex to remain vigilant until their search for Buckley is over.

"We really, right now, can't say where this suspect is, so in the meantime, we're asking people to be very cautious and very vigilant," said spokeswoman for the DeKalb County Police Department, Shiera Campbell.

Cambell told 11Alive their officers are speaking to a woman who they said was held captive by Buckley. Police believe they knew each other before the incident.

The search for Buckley continues, and police are warning anyone who comes in contact with him to call police immediately.

