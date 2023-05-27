Person barricaded inside home at Lithonia neighborhood; DeKalb Police, SWAT responding

The neighborhood is on Cragstone Court off Covington Highway.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police and SWAT are working to help a barricaded person in a subdivision in Lithonia this Saturday morning.

The neighborhood is on Cragstone Court off Covington Highway. Police said a person has barricaded themself inside a home and is "experiencing a behavioral health crisis." No one else is inside the home.

Dispatchers said DeKalb County Police Department officers have been at the neighborhood since 3:40 a.m. SWAT teams were sent over sometime later and are still present.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.