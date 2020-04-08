DeKalb K-9 deputy sheriff shot, dies in pursuit of rape suspect

Officials said the K-9 saw a plain clothes investigator and 'advanced aggressively,' forcing they deputy to fire his weapon in self defense.

ATLANTA — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that a member of its K-9 Unit died in the line of duty.

Investigators with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Fugitive Unit were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on a rape suspect Monday off Kimberly Way in southwest Atlanta.

The sheriff's office said that the K-9 Deputy Sheriff escaped his partner’s control inside the apartment complex where the search was taking place.

“The K-9 Deputy lost sight of the suspect and came upon a plain-clothes sheriff’s office investigator involved in the pursuit,” said Chief Deputy Randy Akies. “When the K-9 Deputy advanced aggressively, the investigator fired in self-defense and, unfortunately, the K-9 died on the scene as a result of the injuries.”

The sheriff's office made it clear that the investigator was not firing at the suspect - accidentally shooting the K-9.