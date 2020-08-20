2 listed in critical condition in DeKalb shooting, police say

Both people who were injured were taken in to the hospital.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are trying to figure out the circumstances surrounding a shooting that left two people injured, including how one victim ended up at another location.

DeKalb County Police said they believe the shooting initially occurred on Rockbridge Road and North Stone Mountain Lithonia Road on Thursday afternoon.

"One person injured was somehow transported to a second location on the 1200 block of Brockett Road," police said.

Both people who were hurt were taken to the hospital and are in critical condition.

"We believe both victims were involved in the shooting, and investigators are trying to determine who was the perpetrator," police said.