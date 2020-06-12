DeKalb shooting off Bouldercrest Road leaves one dead

Police haven't released many details about the shooting but did report homicide detectives were on the scene.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday evening in a residential area of the county.

11Alive has learned that the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Bouldercrest and that at least one person has died. The shooting scene is located in a western portion of the county south of I-20.

Police haven't yet provided any details regarding what occurred or what led up to the death. They also haven't publicly announced whether they have a suspect in mind for the crime. At this point, the investigation is ongoing.