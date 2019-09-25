ATLANTA — Police are trying to find out who killed a person in a shooting in DeKalb County Tuesday night near an apartment complex.

DeKalb County Police said they were called to 10 Maypop Lane to respond to a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man in the parking lot of that location with gunshot wounds. He died from those injuries.

"Moments later, officers responded to a one-vehicle accident on Snapfinger Woods Drive," said Michaela Vincent, public information officer for the DeKalb County Police Department. "We believe the two are related."

Video shows a blue vehicle up against the Friendly Hills Apartments sign. DeKalb Police said they have detained two people, but they didn't say how the people are connected to the shooting.

"It also appears the shooting is the result of a transaction," she added. "We are still investigating the type of transactions."

Officers also do not believe the shooting random.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

OTHER 11ALIVE HEADLINES:

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Mother posted 'I could not ask for better children' before allegedly killing them

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history