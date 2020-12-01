DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are in custody after an incident that left one teen dead and another hospitalized.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Fields Drive - Aladdin Townhomes - in DeKalb County.

Lt. Rod Bryant with the DeKalb County Police homicide unit said that the incident appears to be isolated and that the victim sand suspects knew each other. He said that the victims are from the area and the adults came there and shot them.

One of those victims, identified by family as 14-year-old Ricarrio Hale, died from his injuries. The other victim, just 16, was stable at the time he was taken to an area hospital.

Hale's mother said he was a good kid who didn't start trouble. Now, as she mourns her child's loss, she's trying to understand what happened. And, as the investigation continues, detectives are searching for answers as well.

A family member said that the mother is distraught after the tragedy unfolded and that the 14-year-old victim is one of 11 children.

Police haven't yet publicly identified the suspects in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

MORE HEADLINES

She vanished right near the local high school; then she was sold for sex

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history