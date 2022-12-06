Man critically hurt after argument leads to shooting near DeKalb gas station, police say

DeKalb Police said officers responded shortly after 6:20 p.m. at the 4700 block of Redan Road, which is near the BP gas station.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is critically hurt after a shooting near a DeKalb gas station Tuesday evening.

When officers arrived, they found a man – between 18-24 years old – who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, DeKalb Police said.

Investigators believe the victim had been involved in an argument before they exchanged gunfire.

DeKalb Police said its investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.