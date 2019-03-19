DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is fighting to survive after a mid-day shooting just outside of Atlanta.

Police responded to the Gresham Park neighborhood around 12:45 p.m. in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived at the scene on Vicki Lane, they found a woman in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, whose name wasn't released by police, was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition. Police haven't made an arrest in the shooting or released a possible motive.

MORE STORIES