DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a man trying to break up a fight in DeKalb County ended up being shot several times on Friday.

A spokesperson for the DeKalb County Police Department said the shooting happened in the area of Lynn Iris Drive in the Candler-McAfee neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

The victim, who hasn't been publicly identified by police, was apparently trying to break up a dispute between two other people. At some point during this incident, the victim was shot multiple times.

He was then taken to an area hospital in what police described as serious condition. Police haven't said whether they've identified any suspects in the incident, whether both of the other people involved in the incident opened fire or if they've been able to gain any new information from witnesses in the area.

The exact location of the shooting wasn't released; though, Lynn Iris Drive is a relatively short road that runs parallel to Glenwood Avenue near Candler Road.

At this point, the investigation into the shooting is still in the earlier stages. Check back for updates as they become available.

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Mother of model whose body was found without organs still seeks answers

He had 76 bullet wounds from police guns. The DA is asking why