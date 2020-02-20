DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at some point on Thursday afternoon.

Details are still very limited but police said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Balsam Drive, a residential road located near Lawrenceville Highway and North Druid Hills Road.

DeKalb Police said they were called to the area around 3:50 p.m. When officers arrived, a man exited the home with a gun.

Police haven't yet said who, if anyone, was injured in the gunfire. 11Alive is working to gather more information and contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, who often handles such investigations.

The agency confirmed just after 4:30 p.m. that it was working the case and that it was the 17th officer-involved shooting the state agency has investigated in 2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

