Fight between 2 couples leads to DeKalb County shooting with 3 injured, police say

Authorities said they were called the Bouldercrest Road and Panthersville Road area in addition to Ambrose Court for a shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police said they are investigating a situation that ended up at two locations, leading to three people being shot. This shooting stemmed from a fight between couples, police said.

Authorities said they were called to the Bouldercrest Road and Panthersville Road area in addition to Ambrose Court for a shooting Monday. DeKalb Police said it appears both incidents are related.

"We believe that a dispute between two couples led to an exchange of gunfire in which three of the four [people involved] were injured," police said. "The three individuals were transported to a local hospital."