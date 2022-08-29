x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Fight between 2 couples leads to DeKalb County shooting with 3 injured, police say

Authorities said they were called the Bouldercrest Road and Panthersville Road area in addition to Ambrose Court for a shooting.

More Videos

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police said they are investigating a situation that ended up at two locations, leading to three people being shot. This shooting stemmed from a fight between couples, police said.

Authorities said they were called to the Bouldercrest Road and Panthersville Road area in addition to Ambrose Court for a shooting Monday. DeKalb Police said it appears both incidents are related. 

"We believe that a dispute between two couples led to an exchange of gunfire in which three of the four [people involved] were injured," police said. "The three individuals were transported to a local hospital."

Officers said it's unclear at this time how many or which victims were injured at each location, but they are still investigating. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out