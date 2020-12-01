DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two brothers are facing burglary and murder charges after a welfare check in DeKalb County uncovered a woman's body.

Police haven't identified the suspects, saying both are currently being charged as juveniles, but said that one, a 16-year-old, was arrested Friday night and the second suspect, a 15-year-old, was arrested Saturday night.

Their arrests stem from police response to the 5400 block of Whittondale Road - not far from Panola Road - around 8:15 a.m. And while it started as a welfare check, police arrived to find a deceased woman instead.

Police still haven't released the victim's name and said on Saturday night that they have yet to discover a motive. At this point, we only know that the victim was in her 60s.

