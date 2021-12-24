Law enforcement set up crime scene tape at DeKalb Walmart

Officers are on scene investigating an incident, according to law enforcement agencies.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating a scene at a Walmart on Christmas Eve, according to authorities.

Crime scene tape blocked off part of the roadway behind the store. Several officers were seen canvassing the area by the loading docks at the Walmart Supercenter location at 2427 Gresham Rd SE near Ralph David Abernathy Fwy.

"The scene is very active and information is extremely limited," a spokesperson with DeKalb County Police said in a statement.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is sending agents to the scene, according to the agency.

Police did not say how many individuals were involved in the incident or if anyone was hurt.