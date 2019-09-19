ATLANTA — Investigators are trying to determine what led to a deadly shooting Wednesday night in Atlanta.

Atlanta Police were called to Delmar Lane around 8:20 p.m. to respond to a call about a person shot. Officers said the victim, who appeared to be in his 20s, was wounded in his upper body.

He died after being taken to the hospital.

APD said its homicide investigators have been notified and will work to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects. This is still an ongoing investigation.

