APD: 15-year-old shot by another child during dispute

Investigators are still trying to determine all of the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

ATLANTA — A teenager was injured in an Atlanta shooting Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The Atlanta Police Department said they were called to the area of Delowe Drive SW and Alison Court SW around 3 p.m. to respond to the scene.

When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. They said he was taken to the hospital alert and breathing.