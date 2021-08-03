Police release sketch, hope to ID person of interest in shooting death of DeKalb County teen

The person of interest is someone who investigators believe approached the boy and his mother just hours before the shooting.

Authorities and the family of a murdered 18-year-old hope to identify a person of interest that could be related to the shooting that claimed his life last year.

DeKalb County Police said Demarco Williams was fatally shot on Aug. 26, 2020 while outside with two people an apartment complex off Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston.

Police believe at least two suspects approached them and immediately began shooting. Williams and another male were shot, but Williams died from his injuries.

"Investigators have exhausted all leads and have not been able to identify any suspects in the double shooting," a spokesperson for the DeKalb County Police Department said. "There is a person of interest, who has not been positively identified."

The person of interest, they said, is someone who investigators believe approached Williams and his mother just hours before the shooting.