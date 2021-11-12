Man accused of killing Atlanta bartender indicted on felony murder charges

Right now, details about what is going on are unclear.

ATLANTA — The man accused of killing and kidnapping an Atlanta bartender in August has now ben indicted.

Documents obtained by 11Alive indicate Demarcus Brinkley has been indicted on 15 counts for charges including aggravated assault, attempt to commit rape, kidnapping and felony murder.

Mariam Abdulrab was taken after leaving her bartending job at Revery VR Bar around 5 a.m., according to Atlanta Police. Just hours later, police said they found the 27-year-old's body off of Lakewood Avenue only two miles from her home.

Brinkley was later booked into the Fulton County Jail days later in connection to her death after a chase with police in Griffin ended in a wreck, hospitalizing himself and another person.

Indictment documents now accuse Brinkley, who was out on probation for child molestation when Abdulrab was killed, of the bartender's murder. The indictment alleges he kidnapped Abdulrab, drove her to Lakewood Avenue and tried to rape her.

He's accused of then shooting and killing her.

Police released audio from a 911 call the night Abdulrab was killed, with a witness saying they saw a woman being forced into an SUV off Burroughs Street.

"I watched it all through my window in my front yard. He had a gun to her, and he forced her into a car. He had on a security shirt," the caller said.

Condolences have poured out form the community since Abdulrab's passing, from social media tributes to a mural of her face painted across an Atlanta building.

Loved ones described her as a person who "brought light" into others.