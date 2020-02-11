DeKalb teen tied to at least 5 rapes in custody but more victims may remain

Authorities believe at least three of the attacks occurred at Demetrius Roam's apartment near Shallowford Road and I-85.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man linked to at least five rapes is in custody, police say, but now they're concerned he may have more victims.

DeKalb Police say they arrested 18-year-old Demetrius Roam in October after tying him to the five rape cases - at least three of which they believe occurred at his apartment near Shallowford Road and I-85.

Detectives believe Roam used social media to meet his victims and lured them to his apartment. He now faces charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated sodomy and rape.