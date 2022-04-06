x
Man found shot dead at Clayton County apartment complex

The 20-year-old was shot dead when police found him on the scene.
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex late Tuesday night in Clayton County.

The Clayton County Police Department said the violent incident happened around 11:45 p.m. 

Their officers responded to a call regarding a person shot at 5890 Riverdale Road. That's the address of the Elite at 285 apartment complex. 

When they arrived, officers found 20-year-old Demetrius Wilson shot dead near the entrance, according to a statement from police.

Right now, investigators are still working to find a motive for the deadly shooting. No suspects have been identified at this time. 

This is an ongoing investigation. This story will be updated as more details become available.

    

