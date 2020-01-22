DEMOREST, Ga. — A man who called in an apartment fire in Demorest, Georgia has now been arrested and charged with starting it.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King released a statement on Wednesday reporting that 22-year-old Logan Michael of Demorest was charged with one count of first-degree arson for his involvement in a fire off of Double Bridge Road.

The fire happened around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday and was reported by Michael himself. The fire ended up causing what crews described as moderate damage to the apartment - which sits above a garage - before it was put out.

Before the night was over, Michael had already admitted to setting the fire - though authorities haven't released an exact motive for his actions.

“It is always nice to have a suspect in custody virtually the same night after a fire is ruled arson,” King said.

He added, however, that the arrest was the result of multiple agencies working toward the common goal of finding an arsonist.

"On behalf of the agency, I would like to say thank you to the local law enforcement professionals that assisted with this case," King said.

Other agencies included Habersham County Fire, the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, the City of Demorest Fire Department and the City of Demorest Police Department with the investigation.

Michael is already the ninth person arrested with help from the state's fire investigations unit in 2020. If found guilty, he could face a fine of up to $50,000, by a prison term of up to 20 years - or a variation of both.

