Suspect in murder of Lawrenceville teen appears in court

Dennis Enrique Calzadilla-Hernandez is charged with multiple crimes connected to the death of 16-year-old Jose Daniel Martinez.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 20-year-old appeared before a judge for the first time on Friday, facing felony murder and gang-related charges in connection to the death of 16-year-old Jose Daniel Martinez.

In arrest warrants, Dennis Enrique Calzadilla-Hernandez is accused of taking the teen to a known MS-13 gang address where gang graffiti is highly visible, and his alias is spray-painted on the house. In court, he was not afforded bond and was appointed a public defender

"Certainly we're aware that we do have gangs operating within the confines of Gwinnett County," Sergeant Jennifer Ritcher with Gwinnett Police Department said following the hearing. "We have our gang unit that's out every day investigating these individuals involved in criminal street gangs and bringing charges whenever possible."

When asked about increased gang activity in the county, Richter said that, at this point, it isn't the case.

"Right now the activity is getting quite a bit of attention," Richter said. "But I do not think that we're seeing a serious uptick in activity."