Convicted Stockbridge man pleads guilty in murder of 2 women

Dennis Lane entered his plea Tuesday.

A Stockbridge man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after pleading guilty to killing two women in Henry County, according to a news release.

Dennis Lane entered a guilty plea Tuesday in Henry County Superior Court, records show. He is charged with two counts of malice murder, felony murder and concealing the death of another as well as one county of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, necrophilia and tampering with evidence.

A judge sentenced the 42-year-old to two life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Lane is convicted of killing Mirsha Victor inside his townhome in July 2021. Victor was 23 at the time and worked with Lane.

Investigators also connected Lane to the death of 19-year-old Conteshia McCoy. McCoy was reported missing in Feb. 2021. Authorities found remains belonging to her and Victor next to the Spivey Junction shopping plaza last July in Henry County.

“The crimes committed by this individual were heartless and vile. I am unable to comprehend this level of depravity and wickedness,” District Attorney Darius Pattillo said in a news release.