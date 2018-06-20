WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — Two deputies have been jailed on accusations they attempted to rape someone.

The news comes after state agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were called in to look into claims around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning against 40-year-old Brandon England and 36-year-old Shawn Norris - both of whom are Walker County deputies.

According to sister station WRCB, the deputies were accused of holding a woman against her will in an apartment and trying to have sex with her over that weekend.

The GBI's investigation led to charges of aggravated assault, criminal attempt to rape and false imprisonment against both deputies. Both were booked into the Catoosa County Jail without incident after warrants were secured for their arrest.

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson told WRCB that the victim had a consensual relationship with one of the deputies and that the two had been on a date early Saturday. They later went to the second deputy's apartment in Fort Oglethorpe where the incident allegedly occurred.

He didn't elaborate on which deputy was in a relationship with the victim but said that both deputies were off-duty at the time. They have been placed on administrative leave.

Fort Oglethorpe police were the first to look into the sexual assault allegations before calling in the GBI. Once complete, the GBI's findings will be turned over to the Catoosa County District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

