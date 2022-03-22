Can you identify this person? Deputies say he robbed a pizza restaurant, armed

Douglas County Sheriff's Office said this happened at Marco's Pizza on Chapel Hill Road.

ATLANTA — An armed man robbed a Marco's Pizza in Douglasville on March 17, according to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO). They are looking to the public for help in identifying the person responsible.

Last Thursday, deputies said a man came into the pizza chain located at 2300 Chapel Hill Road around 9:20 p.m.

He was armed, deputies said, and demanded money from the cash register.

DCSO said he left the store, and no employees were hurt. They did not say what or if he was able to take anything.