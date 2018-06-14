Deputies are trying to find out what happened between a married couple and a man whose death landed them both in jail,

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday that they had arrested Wesley and Rachel Cooper at different times in June for the death of 43-year-old Daniel Fowler.

It all began in the evening hours of May 9 when deputies responded to 1119 Victron Drive after reports of a death. As police investigated the Hoschton, Georgia man's demise, they also found evidence implicating the Coopers in the crime.

Police said Rachel was at the home with her child when she and Fowler got into some sort of "altercation." Wesley then arrived at the home a short time later leaving Fowler with the gunshot wound that killed him.

Wesley now faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence and cruelty to a child in the third degree. He was taken into custody on June 7. Rachel, who was arrested days earlier on June 2, was charged with tampering with evidence and cruelty to children.

Both child cruelty charges are due to the fact that a child was present during the commission of the crime.

