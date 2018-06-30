CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. – While serving a felony warrant arrest, Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies located a marijuana grow house that's street valued at more than $1 million.

On Friday just before noon, deputies attempted to serve a warrant to a home off Gold Mill Ridge in Canton. When they attempted to contact the wanted person, they found an opened door in the basement of the home.

When deputies opened the door, they saw what appeared to be a large marijuana grow house.

While investigating inside the home, 36-year-old Carlos Suarez-Diaz came down the stairs. He was not the person deputies were there to serve the warrant to.

Suarez-Diaz did flee the home with deputies in pursuit, according to a release. He was later taken into custody after deputies chased him over several fences and through neighbors’ backyards.

Once back at the home, Suarez-Diaz slipped out of one cuff and took off running again from the home scaling the backyard fence, deputies said. He was caught again and returned to the home to be checked for any injuries.

Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Unit assisted with evidence collection and removal of the grow house. CMANS advised there were approximately 287 plants located with a street value of over $1 million.

Suarez-Diaz was arrested for trafficking marijuana, possession/manufacturing marijuana, obstruction of an officer, and escape. He is currently in custody at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

© 2018 WXIA