Deputies make arrest in case where unidentified woman was shot in head

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in an October murder investigation.

The sheriff's office said on Wednesday that 24-year old Faruk Adedapo Fadesire of Stone Mountain, Georgia, is in custody.

The victim of the Oct. 24 crime is unidentified, deputies said.

According to authorities, an arrest warrant said Fadesire shot an "unnamed woman in the head" at a home on Memorial Drive.

No probable cause for the incident is given.

Fadesire was taken into custody without incident and transported to the DeKalb County Jail. He is being held without bond.