DALLAS, Ga. — Two people are dead after a murder-suicide in Dallas, Georgia, deputies said. Authorities believe the man who fired the fatal shots was the victim's ex-boyfriend.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said they responded to Holland Court for a domestic dispute just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.

The 911 caller told authorities he was at the home visiting the homeowner when a man came inside and pointed a gun at him. He said he walked out of the residence and immediately called police. Moments later, he heard several gunshots.

It was later determined that 31-year-old Kattie Marie Perez-Brown and 28-year-old Christopher Woods died from those shots.

To get inside of the home, deputies said they had to call SWAT officers to the scene because they couldn't enter the residence because of a secured door. Authorities deployed the SWAT robot and discovered the man and woman inside deceased.

Paulding authorities said Perez-Brown died from a gunshot wound and Woods' fatal injury was self-inflicted.

Authorities are still considering this an open an active investigation. Detectives are encouraging anyone who may have seen or heard anything on that night to call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (770) 443-3015.

