State agents are investigating after a man called 911 falsely claiming he'd killed his wife then opened fire on responding officers.

According to a statement from the Troup County Sheriff's Office, they responded to the 100 block of Lower Big Springs Road around 2 a.m. after a man later identified as Roger Dale Sims called 911 and said he had shot his wife.

Deputies arrived along with officers from the LaGrange Police Department to the scene where they found Sims standing on his front porch holding two handguns. Deputies then ordered him to put the guns down. He then walked into the yard and fired the guns into the ground. Sims was then given yet another command to put the guns down.

At that point, he put one of the guns on a truck in his yard and put the other to his head as officers continued to order he put the guns down. He then pointed the gun at deputies and officers responded by opening fire.

Sims was hit several times and taken to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

“The officers and deputies did exactly what they are trained to do in these unfortunate situations and I am grateful for them and the LaGrange Police Department,” Sheriff James Woodruff said.

Authorities later learned that Sims's wife had actually died over a year before in an automobile accident.

Sheriff James Woodruff said he spoke with family members a short time after the shooting and was told by the father-in-law of Sims that the officers "did everything they could to get him to put the guns down."

The shooting is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

