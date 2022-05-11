Fulton deputies searching for man accused of rape

The office said if anyone sees him to call the authorities.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 28-year-old man is wanted for rape in Futon County, according to their sheriff's office.

On Wednesday, deputies said Jose Espinoza could be armed and is considered dangerous; authorities said to not approach him.

If he's seen, immediately call 911, the sheriff's office said.

Information about Espinoza's crimes and how long he's been on the run was not released by the sheriff's office.

He's described as a Hispanic man with brown hair and brown eyes. According to the sheriff's office, he weighs around 135 pounds and stands at 5-feet 6-inches.

Those with information concerning the whereabouts of Espinoza can submit their information anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.

Rewards of up to $2,000 are offered for tips that lead to arrests of individuals on their Wanted list. Tips can also be accepted over the phone at 1- 404-577-8477.

People can also submit a tip by using the P3 Tips app, available for Apple or Android users.

The Crime Stoppers tip line is completely anonymous and allows information providers or “tipsters” to ensure their privacy and help law enforcement agencies without the fear of becoming involved in the process.

Tipsters are not required to provide their names, and Crime stoppers do not use Caller ID or other methods to track or trace the call.

Crime stoppers partners with media organizations, police departments, and other law enforcement agencies in eight Middle Georgia counties to provide anonymous rewards for tips that lead to criminal arrests.

The Crime stoppers in Greater Atlanta are a part of the Atlanta Police Foundation (APF), said they work to increase public safety by creating community programs to provide resources to underserved neighborhoods and training to cultivate a mindset of true servanthood among the Atlanta Police Department sworn personnel.

