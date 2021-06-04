x
Watch Live: Bibb County Sheriff provides update after deputy dies in stabbing at Bibb County Jail

It happened early Tuesday morning at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff David Davis is speaking with the GBI at the Downtown Annex Tuesday morning after one deputy died and another one was injured in a stabbing.

It happened at the Law Enforcement Center before 4 a.m.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says a deputy, 30-year-old Christopher Knight, was stabbed in the neck and taken to a hospital.

He died just before 4 a.m.

Jones says another deputy was injured too. There is no further information on his identity right now.

A viewer shared photos from outside the jail overnight. It shows fire trucks, an ambulance, and several squad cars.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.

