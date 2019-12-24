LAKE CITY, Ga. — The Clayton County Sheriff's Office confirmed there was a deputy-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said the shooting happened on Phillips Drive after a pursuit for a suspect they said had multiple warrants for his arrest in Forest Park.

Officials said the suspect was hit once and is expected to survive. No deputies or officers were injured.

The area surrounding the incident is an active crime scene and authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area.

The investigation has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, as is standard with officer-involved shootings. This is the 83rd incident that the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2019.

No other details were available.

