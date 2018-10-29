MONROE COUNTY, Ga. -- One person is dead following a deputy involved shooting in Monroe County.

The shooting happened on the 100 block of Martha Lane, near High Falls Road.

A resident who lives on Martha Lane, Linda Gold, told our sister station 13WMAZ, that she heard a woman arguing with a Monroe County deputy between 11 a.m. and noon,. Next she heard gun shots.

Monroe County Sheriff's Lt. Ricky Davis said no deputies were injured.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the woman shot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2018 WXIA