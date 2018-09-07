NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Emergency responders had to fly a deputy to the hospital on Saturday after she was attacked while responding to a call.

According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, the call came in around 9 p.m. in reference to a possible suicide attempt.

The first deputy to arrive at 100 Five Oaks Drive, Moedjirah Vandelisle, went into the home and was involved in a fight with the suspect, Karen Anders.

"She was hit, kicked and hit on the side of the neck with a bottle by the suspect and had to be airlifted to Atlanta Medical Center for treatment," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Authorities said Anders also attacked other responding officers and medical personnel before they were able to place her in handcuffs.

Anders was charged with aggravated battery and felony obstruction of an officer. Meanwhile, Deputy Vandelisle has since been released from the hospital and is home recovering. Vandelisle has been with the sheriff's office for about one year.

