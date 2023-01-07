Man shoots off-duty deputy, arrested following car chase: Bibb County Sheriff

A deputy had been shot, and he drove himself over to the store, the office reports.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — An off-duty deputy was shot in Bibb County near a Sprint Food store on Friday night, according to the office.

The incident was called to a 911 center in Macon around 10:42 p.m. on January 6. Bibb County deputies said they were called to the Sprint Food store on Rocky Creek Road at Bloomfield. A deputy had been shot, and he drove himself over to the store, the office reports.

While deputies were at the store, they heard that the suspect was still in the area, around Bloomfield Drive. The office said they then chased the suspect in patrol cars through several streets in the area.

The suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Nigel Hondo Clowers, lost control of his car and hit an embankment before crashing into a parked car. He then drove into a home on Ohara Drive North.

Bibb County authorities said he was checked out by paramedics and taken to the sheriff's office to be interviewed.

Clowers is being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond for aggravated assault; the office said additional charges are pending.

The name of the deputy shot was not released, but he was taken to the hospital and in stable condition.

Bibb County Sherriff's Office said they are still investigating the shooting and have not released a motive. They ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact their office at 1-487-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.